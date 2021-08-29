Hyderabad: New medical records facility opens at BIACH&RI

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) inaugurated a new medical l records facility at its premises here on Saturday.

BIACH&RI Chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna inaugurated the new facility after performing traditional rituals. The new facility will allow more number of patient records to be kept in safe custody.

With this expanded facility, the medical records department can provide solace to cancer patients who are forced to visit the hospital for years.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna has explained that cancer patients have to visit the hospital for few years for treatment and also for review thus forcing hospital to keep the records for a period of ten years.

As the numbers of patients are increasing day by day due to increase in bed capacity, it became imperative for the hospital to expand the medical records facility on regular basis, he added.

As keeping these medical records in safe custody and also delivering them to patients/doctors as and when required is a herculean task and important function in the hospital, he said.

JSR Prasad, Trust Board Member, BIACH&RI; Dr RV Prabhakar Rao, CEO, BIACH&RI; Dr TS Rao, Medical Director, BIACH&RI; Dr Kalpana Raghunath, Associate Director (Academics & Addlife); Dr Phani Koteswara Rao, Medical Superintendent, BIACH&RI; Jakir Hussain, HOD, Medical Records along with the staff, were present on the occasion.