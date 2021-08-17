Hyderabad: NGT makes serious observations against RLIS

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has made serious observations on the 'illegal' construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) by the AP government. It reviewed the evidence, including photos and video footage, on RLIS submitted by Telangana during the hearing on the issue in Chennai.

Sources said that the NGT felt the AP government's move to continue the construction of the project would attract contempt, as the tribunal had already instructed AP to halt the work. The tribunal sought the opinion of the petitioners to send officials responsible who violated the orders to jail directly without court intervention.

The tribunal also raised strong doubts on the collusion of AP government with the Union Ministry of Environment in the construction of RLIS, without environmental approval.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to furnish the copy of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) on RLIS. State Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Murladhar said in a letter that AP government, in a counter-affidavit filed before the NGT, had said that it submitted the DPR to the Central Water Commission in June this year.