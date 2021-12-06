  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: No water supply for 24 hours

No water supply for 24 hours
x

No water supply for 24 hours

Highlights

With the ongoing works of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at Santosh Nagar junction, the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-1that supplies fresh water to Hyderabad will be disrupted from December 8 to 9

Hyderabad: With the ongoing works of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at Santosh Nagar junction, the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-1that supplies fresh water to Hyderabad will be disrupted from December 8 to 9.

Several areas may not receive drinking water for over 24 hours.

There would be no water supply from 6 am of December 8 to 6 am of December 9 in Miralam Kishanbagh, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Riyasatnagar, Aliabad, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Nallakunta, Chilakalguda and Dilsukhnagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X