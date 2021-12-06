Hyderabad: No water supply for 24 hours
Hyderabad: With the ongoing works of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at Santosh Nagar junction, the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-1that supplies fresh water to Hyderabad will be disrupted from December 8 to 9.
Several areas may not receive drinking water for over 24 hours.
There would be no water supply from 6 am of December 8 to 6 am of December 9 in Miralam Kishanbagh, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Riyasatnagar, Aliabad, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Nallakunta, Chilakalguda and Dilsukhnagar.
