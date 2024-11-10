Hyderabad: No water supply tomorrow

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply would be interrupted in some parts of the city during 24 hours from 6 am on November 11.

The affected areas include RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Biramguda, Aminpur, Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet and Jagadgirigutta.

In a press release, the Hyderabad Water Board has said that huge leakages have occurred in the 1500 mm dia PSC pumping main in Manjira Phase-2, which supplies drinking water to the city. To stop these leakages, repair work will be undertaken from Monday 6 am to the next day 6 am. During these 24 hours, there will be interruption in water supply in some areas with pressure and in some other areas.