Hyderabad: Non-bailable warrant against Dharmapuri Arvind

Hyderabad: A city court has issued a non-bailable warrant to BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind in connection with a criminal case filed against him for abusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son and KTR verbally during the GHMC election campaign.

According to case details, Arvind and his supporters abused the CM and KTR. They also tore off flexis of the CM and his son put up at KBR national park on November 23, 2020. The police later booked a case on the basis of a complaint filed against Arvind.

They also filed a charge-sheet. The court issued summons to MP and asked him to appear before it.

However, the MP did not appear despite the summons. Keeping this in mind, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and asked the police to arrest the MP and produce him before it on March 28. It later adjourned the case till that date. The Banjara Hills inspectors Dali Naidu and Ajay Kumar filed the charge-sheet before the Court.