Hyderabad: Novelist Radhakrishnan selected for AIMA award

Hyderabad: Noted Malayalam novelist C Radhakrishnan has been selected for the prestigious Akshara Mudra Award by the All-India Malayalee Association (AIMA), the largest association of Keralites. The award consists of a citation and a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

Radhakrishnan, who was born in Ponnani (Kerala) in 1939, published his first novel 'Nizhalpadukal' in 1959 when he was all of 21 years. His first novel won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1962.

His renowned works include Tharanisha, Sukrutham, Ullil Ullathu, Munpe Parakkunna Pakshikal, Spandamapinikale Nandi and many more. He also directed four Malayalam movies and was bestowed with several literary awards for his exemplary work.