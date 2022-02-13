Hyderabad: Officials told to draw comprehensive plan for RoBs, RuBs construction

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the GHMC officials to work in tandem with the Railway department and come up with a comprehensive plan for construction of Rail under brides (RuBs) and Road over Bridges (RoBs) which would further help reduce the traffic problems.

A review meeting was chaired by Ministers KT Rama Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav on the issues related to the construction of road under bridges (RuBs) and road over bridges (RoBs) at various railway crossings in Hyderabad city.

Officials from South Central Railways, GHMC and Revenue departments participated in the meeting. The Municipal Administration Minister asked the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan for works to be undertaken on railway crossings in the city.

The Minister asked the officials to take up railway crossing structure work at a faster pace. He said that the Telangana government has introduced Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad. He also discussed the limitations in reducing traffic congestion near railway crossings in the city.

Rao said that the GHMC was completing the SRDP works as per the timeline given whereas there was a lag in works related to the Railway department. He said that GHMC with the Railway Dept could work together and come up with a comprehensive plan for construction of RuBs and RoBs would further help reduce the traffic. Minister KTR said that there was a need to develop structures at the railway crossing including road under bridges. He also said that old RuBs such as one at the Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad need to be revamped on a war-footing.

During the meeting, officials from the South Central Railways assured to provide complete support to the GHMC in taking up works at railway crossings. They also assured to complete the work at a fast pace.