Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctors perform 89 surgeries in Cath lab

Hyderabad: The Department of Orthopedic Surgeryof Osmania General Hospital had successfully performed 89 surgeries by utilising the recently-inaugurated Cath Lab.

According to Hospital superintendent Dr Nagender, the surgeries were performed with the latest medical equipment at the lab that became available for people from December. He informed that 50 coronary angioplasty surgeries besides fluoroscopy tests, four hip replacement and two knee replacement surgeries were performed in the last one month. The high-end medical diagnostic equipment, worth Rs 9 crore, which includes state-of-the-art Cath lab, was inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao on December 14. Congratulating the Osmania Hospital doctors, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the services provided through the lab.

Dr Nagender along with Dr Imamuddin, Head of the Department of Cardiology and Dr G Ramesh, Head of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery met the Minister on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Harish said, "Soon, the Health department will be allocating funds for setting up four more Cath labs worth nearly Rs 28 crore. The labs will made available for patients at government hospitals with the aim of providing quality services to people. By developing government hospitals with state-of-the-art medical equipment, the health infrastructure in Telangana will gain good position in the country."

The specialised Cath labs will prove to be a boon for patients at government hospitals in the State. The patients will now have access to free diagnostic tests and procedures, like angiogram, angioplasty and even implantation of pacemakers, which are usually very expensive procedures at private healthcare facilities, he said, asking the doctors to make full use of medical equipment and provide better health services to people.

Starts administering booster dose

The Covid booster dose vaccination programme at Osmania General Hospital was started on Monday. According to the superintendent Dr B Nagender, senior citizens, and front line workers, in particular, were at the hospital to take the vax. Later Dr Nagender, HoD of Cardiology Dr Imamuddin and HoD of Orthopedic Surgery G Ramesh called on Health Minister T Harish Rao. Dr Nagender explained the booster dose vaccination of the frontline workers given at the hospital. He threw light on the surgeries performed in OGH with latest medical equipment.

