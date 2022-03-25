Hyderabad: Osmania University enters into agreement with French university

Hyderabad: A framework agreement for international cooperation was signed between the Osmania University and the University of Bordeaux, France, as part of the hybrid master's programme in "natural substances in health and cosmetics" which is in collaboration with three universities in France and three universities in India.

The other partners are the University of Mumbai and Trans-disciplinary University (TDU) of Bangalore for India and University of Paris and ISIPCA –Versailles from France . The purpose of the framework agreement is to promote collaborative research and study activities in the common areas of expertise; promote exchange visits of lecturers and researchers for fixed-term periods of teaching; promoting student mobility and joint study programs; carrying out joint research programs; organizing collaborative symposia, conferences, and scientific meetings.

For OU, director, University Foreign Relations Office (UFRO) and the director, Central Facilities for Research & Development (CFRD), deans of respective faculties and dean Development & UGC Affairs of Osmania University are the nodal authorities in coordinating and implementing this framework agreement.

The OU vice-chancellor addressed the gathering and expressed his happiness with MOU. He stressed the need for encouraging inter-displinary approaches in emerging areas of research by establishing MOU with other universities and institutions with the industry to provide an interface.