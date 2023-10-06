Live
- Lucknow gets its first robot restaurant
- Tamannaah Bhatia shells fashion goals in Zurich
- Easy steps for a breast self-exam at home
- RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks
- World Cotton Day 2023: Date, history, meaning
- Google Pixel 8: Check out these Best 7 AI-Powered Features
- Studying both Indian and Western music has opened my mind: Sonam Kalra
- 2023 on track to be hottest year
- Why it feels so bad to lose the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and others like it
- PL Technical Research: Buy TITAN INDS - Technical Pick
Just In
Hyderabad: Osmania University organises 2-day workshop on Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation
Highlights
A two-day workshop on evaluation reforms and implementation of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) for postgraduate programmes in Osmania University was inaugurated at Tagore auditorium on Thursday.
Hyderabad : A two-day workshop on evaluation reforms and implementation of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) for postgraduate programmes in Osmania University was inaugurated at Tagore auditorium on Thursday.
Professor D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, OU, stated that change is inevitable in every field and stressed on the need to move from a rotemethod of learning. Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, highlighted on how Telangana is progressing in various parameters, specifically on gross enrollment ratio and enrollment of girls in higher education and also emphasised that the thinking process of the students requires a change and this can be enabled by changing our teaching, learning and evaluation systems.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS