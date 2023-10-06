Hyderabad: Osmania University organises 2-day workshop on Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation

Hyderabad : A two-day workshop on evaluation reforms and implementation of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) for postgraduate programmes in Osmania University was inaugurated at Tagore auditorium on Thursday.

Professor D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, OU, stated that change is inevitable in every field and stressed on the need to move from a rotemethod of learning. Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, highlighted on how Telangana is progressing in various parameters, specifically on gross enrollment ratio and enrollment of girls in higher education and also emphasised that the thinking process of the students requires a change and this can be enabled by changing our teaching, learning and evaluation systems.