Hyderabad: OU renews MoU with Western Sydney University

Hyderabad: As part of strengthening bilateral relations, Osmania University has renewed its MOU with Western Sydney University, Australia on Thursday. The renewal has brought in discussions on areas for collaboration including cyber security, psychology (Positive psychology and Psycho-Linguistics), health science, cancer research and genetics, entrepreneurship, business analytics, Indo-Pacific studies with potential activities like lectures/webinar series, faculty and student exchange, joint research, online courses/joint online courses. OU vice-chancellor Prof D Ravinder assured to initiate and facilitate the academic collaborations with the respective departments from OU to successfully carry out, in the period of engagement, with Western Sydney University, Australia.

Prof Barney Glover, from Western Sydney University, emphasised on joint publications, joint supervision, funded research and fee waivers for various courses and academic areas of potential, for fruitful and mutually beneficial collaborations. Prof Glover also assured to connect Osmania University with an academic unit of western Sydney to design courses with blended learning with the Center for Distance Education.