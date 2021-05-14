Hyderabad: Oxygen agencies face shortfall of cylinders

Hyderabad: The demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 has led to a shortfall of cylinders at several private agencies in the City. Many people, stocking the cylinders at home seem to be the major reason that has caused their shortage even for private hospitals, as they find it difficult to get supply.

Some private agencies in Balanagar, Miyapur and Jeedimetla have reported the shortfall of O2 cylinders. They were even forced to reduce oxygen supply to their clients--some private hospitals in the City. As most private hospitals procure oxygen from these private agencies, they are finding it difficult to get enough supply.

xplaining the rising demand for oxygen, Dr Manish Gupta, Managing Director of a City-based private hospital, said, "The demand for medical oxygen being administered at home has increased, as most oxygen beds in private hospitals remain occupied."

He informs that corporate hospitals have tie-ups with agencies, after they have increased ventilators. Those using oxygen beds are facing difficulties to receive O2 because of shortage of cylinders, Dr Gupta, added.

Moreover, following the surge of Covid cases in GHMC limits, a large number of patients suffering from breathing problems are opting for oxygen cylinders at their homes, believing life-saver gas could help them survive.

According to recent data, there is no single ventilator bed available in corporate hospitals like CARE, KIMS, Apollo, STAR, Yashoda. Liquid oxygen agencies are re-filling and selling oxygen cylinders allegedly at ten times more than the normal price.

The cost of refilling a cylinder is up from Rs 250 to Rs 2,500. Whereas, the price of a cylinder has gone up from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Residents living near these agencies inform that every morning, cars assemble nearby to procure oxygen cylinders as soon as trucks arrive with supplies.

A retail oxygen shop-owner says, "Getting liquid oxygen after 11 am is difficult at any agency in the City. Most stock is sold to highest bidders. These cylinders aren't supposed to be at home as they are explosive material. Everyday a oxygen shop-owner receives calls from eight to ten hospitals seeking supply for emergency cases.

The State police department has also got to know about cases of people purchasing and storing oxygen cylinders. It is looking into the issue, said a senior official.

Data available with the Health department, Telangana has 70 MT of surplus oxygen ready to be supplied to State-run hospitals.

A senior doctor from the State-run Covid facility said it has cylinders, but, if people continue to buy to keep them at home, no matter how much oxygen there is, the government hospitals wouldn't be able to use it.

By observing the rising cases of stocking oxygen cylinders at home, the State government has decided to trace all persons who purchased them. Authorities would soon take action against them.