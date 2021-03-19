Hyderabad: Pahadi Shareef park likely to dot gym for women soon

Hyderabad: Proposal of a park with gym facility for women, which claims to be the first of its kind in the city, located at Jalpally, Pahadi Shareef awaits nod from the State government authorities.

Jalpally already houses four parks, including one at Metro City and another is in Green City Colony. "The proposal for the new park is spread across one acre of land of the Forest Department.

However, this would stand unique from the rest, for the art amusement facilities like greenery and a gymnasium especially designed for women visitors," informed Abdallah Sadi, Chairman Jalpally Municipality.

The first appraisal assessment of the area was sent at least four months ago. Currently, the file is with the Collector Rangareddy district. "Even the Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy is keen about this new park and if all goes well the project will get a nod soon," informed Abdallah.

To ascertain the feasibility of the project Rangareddy Collector Amoy Kumar along with other senior officials visited the place more than once. Even the MRO took the stock of the place.

The reason behind the delay is said to be the transfer of several officials and staff members of the Jalpally.

"If the proposal gets the nod from the government the process then will move on further," said an official of the Municipality on the condition of anonymity.