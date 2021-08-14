Hyderabad: Parents in a bind over move to reopen schools

Hyderabad: The government's decision to reopen schools from September 1 with physical attendance left the parents worried. The Education department has submitted a report to the Chief Minister recommending that schools can start academics, as many States have already done so. From health point of view, parents are in a dilemma whether to send children to school or not, as warnings are being issued of the possible third wave. As educational institutions in a few States have started physical classes since August 2, orders in Telangana also may be issued soon



Many students of classes VIII to X, especially of residential schools, got infected with Covid after the first wave. Due to a spike in the virus cases in institutions the government had ordered their closure. Parents are afraid of frequent warnings about possible third wave by various health organisations. It is said the wave may strike in September or October.

The Health department has also suggested to the government that educational institutions with physical attendance can be started for higher classes with all precautionary measures. Schools must be sanitised twice regularly. Physical distancing and masking should be made compulsory on the premises so that students are safe from Covid.

Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao said "following orders of the Chief Minister we have submitted a report in terms of health and suggested that classes, with all safety measures, can be arranged for school children. While college students are above 18 and a majority of them have been vaccinated and can attend physical classes without hassles. The department will ensure safety in coordination with the institution managements across the State."

Health experts say the government and school managements should take precautionary measures and should not force students to attend school as children have not been vaccinated. Speaking to Hans India, Dr Lava Kumar, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Telangana, said "classes with 50 per cent strength should continue. Students should be screened regularly and monitored strictly, as they stay together for hours and there are chances to get infected with Covid."

Yasmeen Sultana, a parent of' student of a minority residential school, said "after the first wave I sent my children to hostel. but this time I am a little bit worried as there are news about the possible third wave. It is said children will be mostly affected. My kids are in the IX standard and they are not vaccinated yet. Last time many Covid cases were detected in various minority residential schools. I am worried what to do."