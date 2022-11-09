Hyderabad: Passengers seek changes in timings of local trains

Hyderabad: Most suburban trains in the Hyderabad division are plying empty, as the timings are not suitable for anyone. Vexed with the issue Members of the Suburban Train Travelers' Association and denizens have represented to the South Central Railway (SCR) officials to change the timings, increase the frequency of local trains and also complete the track from Moulali to Sanathnagar chord line to run MMTS trains on the Ghatkesar- Sanathnagar section.



Noor Ahmed, general secretary of the association, for LT (long train) & MMTS, said, "In the Hyderabad division most MMTS trains are plying with less footfall and also the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains. The departure and arrival timings are not suitable to anyone. The first train is arriving at Secunderabad around 12.35 pm; it is not serving any purpose except consumption of electrical energy. It will be better if running of empty trains is monitored and timings changed to suit the commuters."

Said a member of the association, "The SCR decision to develop the Secunderabad and Charlapally stations is good but how it will help road-users coming to stations needs to be studied. We are not opposing development works at stations. The railway should take a decision on completing the track from Moulali to Sanathnagar chord line to run MMTS trains on the Ghatkesar- Sanathnagar section and increase the frequency."

Gopal Reddy, a daily passenger, noted that "MMTS trains are cheaper than other public transport. I prefer to travel in MMTS or DEMU trains but as there is no suitable departure and arrival time, I have been forced to travel by bus. It will be better if the railway officials increase the frequency and run a few trains more in the Hyderabad section during peak hours so that passengers can avail the services which are more safe, fast and cheap."