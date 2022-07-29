Hyderabad: Passport Seva Kendras to begin at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki on July 30

Hyderabad: The Passport Seva Kendras faced disruption for some time on Monday (July 25) forenoon due to maintenance issue of Passport Seva Project system and was restored at 2 pm on the same day.

To compensate the half-a-day inconvenience caused to the passport applications, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has decided to open Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) located at Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar on July 30 to cater to the needs of those applicants, who could not submit their applications on Monday.

The MEA has already rescheduled the July 25 appointments to July 30 and sent SMSs to applicants informing the same.

Accordingly, the applicants who could not submit their applications on July 25 are requested to avail the passport and related services on July 30 along with original documents and their copies.