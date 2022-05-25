Hyderabad: Pathetic condition of road in Sainik Vihar rankles residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Sainik Vihar road no 5, Neredmet Crossroads, are facing severe inconvenience due to bumpy roads. Taking a walk or a ride on the road has become a nightmare for them, specially children and elderly. Last year's drainage work left the road in poor condition; no new road was laid.

The road has been in a bad state for the past ten months, after the GHMC staff dug them. While the residents complained to authorities about the issue, there has been no response from them.

A resident, Venkata Ramanamma, said, "the situation on the road has been miserable for over a year now. We had issues with our road earlier too but when officials came forward to put up a new road, we were relieved. After they dug the road in July 2021, we hoped that work would completed fast, but soon we realised that authorities just dug the road and left it that way. We couldn't walk. Because of rain we faced water- lodging problems. We complained to authorities several times but the only response they gave was the road has not been sanctioned or it would take time".

"The matter continues even today. It's been a real problem as vehicles get spoilt due to stones and mud. We request the government to complete the work as soon as possible as they are many elderly people living in the colony."

G Gopi Chand, another resident, who explains that he had approached authorities several times, said, "though we get in touch with people responsible for our road there has been no response. They kept digging the road but never made an effort to finish the work. There are a lot of people who are sick and elderly. My dad cannot walk we have to take him to hospital every alternate day. Because of the condition of the road, it has become difficult for us. We just hope to get our road to a better shape."

Ganesh also has been troubled with the road status. " It gets difficult after a certain point of time; we have been waiting for the shape of the road to change; but for a year this has been a problem for us. I only hope the government helps us out somehow."

The residents demanded authorities to provide better roads before the monsoon, as the roads get worse during rain and cause water-logging for days which pose a threat to them.