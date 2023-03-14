Hyderabad: Pedestrians in a pickle as elevators conk off at FoBs

Hyderabad: Defunct escalators and elevators of Foot over Bridges (FoBs) located in some busiest roads in the city irk pedestrians. Scores of them, especially elderly and students, continue to face inconvenience as the elevators have stopped functioning again.

With non-functioning elevators, people are forced to take stairs.

They are seen going to the other side by crossing the main roads. Escalators at a few FoBs don't work. At other locations, elevators are switched off by evening, say pedestrians.

Even as GHMC has been constructing FoBs with state-of-the-art facilities at several locations, pedestrians point out lack of attention to the existing FoBs, specially elevators. Escalators and elevators at many FoBs are not working due to lack of power connection and improper maintenance.

Mariya Binte Ahmed, a pharmacy student, said at MJ College authorities failed to make the elevator operational. Due to this students and even senior faculty members are forced to climb steps even after having a lift."

She said, "though it is one of the busiest roads in the city, several accidents were reported in recent years, pedestrians find it easy to use roads for crossing instead of taking several steps."

As elevators at the FoBs at Banjara Hills road no 2, near MJ College, at Jubilee Hills, near LV Prasad eye Hospital, at Begumpet, Mettuguda, among others, are non-functional, people are forced to climb stairs. Pedestrians urge the concerned department to re-start the elevator facility at FoBs, as with rising temperature they have been forced to climb stairs or risk their life by crossing roads.

Manish, a pedestrian at Begumpet, said, "I have noticed that lifts installed at FoBs, are not operational. What is the use of a facility meant for the public if it does not function? If elevators are installed by authorities, they must also ensure that they are operational regularly."

"We pedestrians can't find elevator operational at FoB near LV Prasad eye hospital. "With no lift functioning, it is a nightmare for patients to cross the stretch, especially for senior citizens.

It is operational in morning hours but not during evening," said A Latha, a regular commuter.

It has been observed that with lack of maintenance, FoBs are almost never cleaned. They look dingy, walls have sickening pan marks; the whole stretch stinks. Also, with no takers for FoBs that lack of elevators, FoBs have turned home for roadside beggars.

Meanwhile, to prevent traffic congestion and accidents in the city, the GHMC proposed 38 FOBs at L B Nagar (10), Serilingampally (10), Charminar (7), Secunderabad (5), Khairatabad (4), Kukatpally (2).