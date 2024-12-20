Hyderabad: Police apprehend 2 offenders, recover 20 tolas gold, phones

Hyderabad: The Balanagar police arrested two persons involved in a robbery and recovered 20.630 tolas of gold chain, two mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

Following the complaint from Batchu Satish (48) of Padma Nagar Phase II, Chintal, Quthbullapur, police arrested Shaik Sameer, alias Haider (22), and Mohammed Hussain (19). Using CCTV footage and analysing over 50 cameras along the escape route as well as analysing CDRs, police arrested them.

According to police, Sameer is a native of Sedam, Karnataka, and presently resides in Shapurnagar, Jeedimetla, and used to work as a plumber. Hussain is a resident of Golkonda and works in Radium Shop.

Due to their vices, they hatched a plan to commit property offences. As per their plan on December 5, during the early hours between 12:30 am and 1 am, they committed a robbery near Usha Company, within the Balanagar police station limits. They stole a gold chain and two mobile phones and fled away from there for later disposal.