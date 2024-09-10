Hyderabad police held Nigerian citizen for staying in city despite Visa expiration

Hyderabad City Police’s Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) successfully apprehended and deported a foreign national, Ikeji Innocent Nduka, a 53-year-old native of Nigeria. Following credible intelligence, authorities arrested Nduka in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, after discovering that he was residing in India despite the expiration of his valid passport and visa. It was revealed that he had been engaged in illegal activities in the city.

Nduka first arrived in India in 2009 on a tourist visa, initially involved in the scarf trade in Mumbai. He later moved to Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, where he sold T-shirts for four years before relocating to Bangalore. In May 2024, he arrived in Hyderabad aiming to initiate unlawful activities. During the investigation, it was unveiled that he had been concealing his true identity by using fabricated documents to avoid legal repercussions and to facilitate his evasion from India when necessary.

In light of these findings, the Hyderabad Police coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to secure a Movement Restriction Order, after which Nduka was held at the Detention Centre in Hyderabad. Furthermore, an Emergency Travel Document was obtained from the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi, allowing for his safe return to Nigeria. On September 7, 2024, he was deported via Chhatrapati Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing called upon the public to be vigilant, as there has been an uptick in foreign nationals coming to India on different visa types—be it medical, student, or business—who remain illegally and contribute to the rising drug abuse problem in society. The H-NEW urged residents to monitor their children's activities and discourage substance abuse, emphasizing a collective effort to maintain a drug-free environment in Hyderabad.

Authorities encouraged citizens to report any information regarding drug-related activities to the H-NEW at 8712661601. The operation that led to the apprehension of Nduka was conducted by a dedicated team, including Inspectors K. Srinivas and G.S. Daniel, as well as SI Venkat Ramulu and H-NEW staff.