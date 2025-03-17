Hyderabad Police Investigate Mysterious Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s Residence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have launched a thorough investigation following a break-in at the residence of BJP MP DK Aruna in Jubilee Hills. Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with senior officers, visited the site on Monday to assess the situation and review security measures.

CCTV footage captured the unidentified intruder, who was wearing gloves and a mask, spending approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes inside the property. According to West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar, the suspect took about 10 minutes to gain entry, moved cautiously for another 10 minutes, and spent around 15-20 minutes in one of the halls before exiting.

“The individual carefully navigated through the premises, suggesting prior knowledge of the property layout. From jumping the fence to leaving, the entire incident lasted an hour and a half,” said DCP Vijay Kumar.

The police have deployed eight special teams to analyse CCTV footage, trace the intruder’s movements, and identify potential escape routes. Officials inspected key areas of the property, including the terrace, garden, and kitchen, before bolstering security around the residence.

Ms Aruna, the MP from Mahabubnagar, was not at home at the time, as she was attending official engagements in her constituency. The break-in has raised security concerns, prompting authorities to reassess safety measures for high-profile political figures in the city.

The investigation is ongoing, with police focusing on identifying the suspect and determining whether the intrusion was a targeted act or a routine burglary attempt.