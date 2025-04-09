Hyderabad Police Urges DJ Ban for Hanuman Yatra on April 12

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Wednesday urged organizers of the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra to avoid the use of DJ systems during the procession scheduled for April 12.

In a preparatory coordination meeting held at Osmania Medical College Auditorium, Koti, Anand discussed logistics with representatives from various departments and yatra committees. Emphasizing public safety and traffic management, he appealed for cooperation in ensuring the yatra proceeds without disruptions.

Organizers were advised to report unfamiliar participants to local authorities and support traffic officials to prevent congestion. Anand instructed that idol height must comply with clearance limits under railway bridges to avoid last-minute route changes.

The Commissioner recommended large standalone speakers without mixers to reduce noise pollution and safeguard public well-being. With the Meteorological Department forecasting possible rainfall, the GHMC and traffic police were directed to be prepared with contingency measures.

Procession organizers were told to inform police of the number of vehicles and participants involved. Adequate volunteer deployment and rope party training were also suggested to maintain order. Anand stressed the importance of following the approved route to prevent deviations.

Specific checks were requested on tusker vehicles navigating narrow lanes. He warned against disorder during the return leg of the procession and prohibited the use of drones without prior police clearance.

The city is expected to witness 150 yatras within Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits, with another 46 from Cyberabad and Rachakonda converging into the main procession.

Anand cautioned the public against misinformation on social media and urged them not to forward unverified or provocative messages. To manage the large-scale event, the police will deploy around 17,000 personnel and supporting armed forces.

A joint control room will begin operations at the Police Commissioner’s ICCC Building in Banjara Hills from 8 a.m. on April 12. Officials from various departments will coordinate from this hub to provide assistance.

Following the meeting, Anand, along with officials and procession coordinators, reviewed the 12.2 km main yatra route. The inspection started at Sri Rama Mandir in Gowliguda and passed through Narayanaguda, RTC crossroads, Ashok Nagar, Kavadiguda, and Bible House, ending at Sri Hanuman Temple in Tadbund.

Department heads were instructed to quickly resolve any issues along the route and complete pending work. Officials from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates were present during the briefing and inspection.