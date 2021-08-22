Hyderabad: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy congrats Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu, participated in Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at the Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency on Saturday evening and congratulated the Union Minister for the success of his three-day and the overwhelming response he received from people.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy strongly criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi ministers and leaders for their outburst on Union Minister's yatra.

He appealed to the rank and file of BJP to work hard to fight the misrule of TRS government and take various Central government schemes to the doorsteps of people in the State.