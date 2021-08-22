  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy congrats Kishan Reddy

Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy
x

Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Highlights

Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu, participated in Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at the Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency on Saturday evening and congratulated the Union Minister for the success of his three-day and the overwhelming response he received from people

Hyderabad: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu, participated in Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at the Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency on Saturday evening and congratulated the Union Minister for the success of his three-day and the overwhelming response he received from people.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy strongly criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi ministers and leaders for their outburst on Union Minister's yatra.

He appealed to the rank and file of BJP to work hard to fight the misrule of TRS government and take various Central government schemes to the doorsteps of people in the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X