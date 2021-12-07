Hyderabad: Pothole-ridden roads remain a bane for Pragathi Nagar

Nizampet: Will the roads of Pragathi Nagar in Nizampet ever get re-carpeted and repaired? questioned the daily commuters and a few social activists, as the lanes are pothole-ridden giving motorists a nightmarish experience every day. Vexed with poor condition of roads, netizens and a few social activists took up the issue on Twitter and requested Nizampet Municipal Corporation to provide a permanent solution by re-carpeting the roads.

The commuters alleged that for the last three years they have been facing hardships to travel on these roads. "It looks like the officials concerned do not care about the pathetic condition of roads. Traffic jams have become a regular thing on this stretch due to bad condition of roads," said a few commuters.

"With potholes of crater-size, many accidents have been reported on this stretch in the last one month. When we have filled the potholes earlier, the officials concerned have assured of taking up road repair works. However, the issue remains unsolved. Once again, we are planning to fill potholes as our repeated pleas failed to evince any action from the authorities," said Sai Teja, a social activist.

"We are vexed up listening to false promises made by officials. It's high time the authorities re-carpet the roads immediately as these are posing danger to many besides damaging the vehicles," said T Ramesh, a daily commuter.

''Pragathi Nagar roads have become very dangerous and even the temporary repairs are not carried out. If funds are the problem, let the citizens pitch in to whatever extent they can," said Srinivas Bellam, a resident of Pragathi Nagar.