Hyderabad: Power Grid invites applications from law graduates

Hyderabad: The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has invited applications from law graduates to join as Assistant Officer Trainee (Law). There are eight vacancies, including five from un-reserved (UR), two from OBC (NCL) and one from the SC category. The upper age limit of the candidates is 28 years, as on June 18, 2022.

The eligibility criteria is a full-time three -year LLB degree or five-year integrated law course with not less than 60 marks or equivalent CGPA, as per the formula provided by the institute/university.

However, final year/semester students of academic session 2021-22, who expect their results by March 31, may also be considered eligible, provided they obtain minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/years up to pre-final examination, while applying.

The selection will be done through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT-2022) followed by behavioural assessment, group discussion and personal interview of the qualified candidates.

The selected candidates will be offered a pay scale of 'Rs 40,000-3 per cent (DA)-Rs 1,40,000 (IDA)' during the one-year training period. They will be paid a stipend in the form of basic pay of Rs 40,000 along with IDA, HRA and perks at 12 per cent of the basic pay.

On successful completion of training and upon regularisation, the candidates will be absorbed as Officer (Law) in 'E2 scale – Rs 50,000- 3 per cent- Rs 1,60,000 (IDA)'. The application window for Powergrid will remain open from May 27 to June 18. Interested candidates have to register themselves online at Powergrid website with details of their CLAT-2022 application no, CLAT-2022 control number, CLAT roll number and other required information. For more details the candidates can visit www.powergrid.in.