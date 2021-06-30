Hyderabad: Preparations in full swing for Golkonda Bonalu

THE City of Pearls is set to hold festive celebrations almost after a year. They include Bonalu festival on a large scale from July 11. Elaborate preparations are being made across the City, especially in the historic Golconda Fort. The celebrations will begin with offering to the goddess in Jagadamba temple located atop the Fort on July 11.

The festivities will continue in Mahankali temple, Secunderabad, on July 24 and in Lal Darwaza temple, Old City, on August 1. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 15 crore as assistance for temple decorations.

He said the Bonalu festival would be celebrated in a grand manner this year, as against the subdued note during 2020. Last year devotees were asked to offer 'bonams' in their houses. This year, following the lifting of lockdown, large-scale arrangements are being made for the festival, including decoration works, cleaning of temples, painting, silk robes, jewellery and other items of the goddess. Said Mahender Kumar, a senior member of the temple committee: "specially made silk robes will be brought in a procession and presented to the goddess in temple in the fort. During puja on July 9, the goddess will appear to the devotees in various forms.

Women move with Bonam pots on their heads to present it to the goddess," The Goddess Jagadamba Mahankali temple located atop the fort has great historical significance. The Bonalu festival is being celebrated since the Qutub Shahi period. The Asaf Jahi rulers of the princely State of Hyderabad, the descendants of the Qutb Shahi, also presented Bonam during their times.

Bonalu festival is being celebrated ever since Hyderabad was formed, seeking the deity's blessings to protect the State. History shows that many kings, politicians and ministers offered silk garments and jewellery to the goddess. The tradition of presenting silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the government is being continued even after the State formation.

Saibaba Chari, organising committee president said, "As many as nine pujas will be performed for the goddess during the Ashada month, the first Puja on July 11 and Golden Bonum will be offered, second on July 15, and third on July 18 and will be continued till August." He said that arrangements are being done under the supervision of the Revenue officials, and A State minister. It is expected that a large number of devotees will attend the festival.

Admission to the fort is free during the nine days of the Bonalu festival. Devotees are only allowed if they are wearing face masks and following the Covid-19 guidelines. At the entrance of the fort officials will be deployed. Lighting arrangements are being made.

Toilet facilities for both men and women are being set up by the GHMC. A mobile Covid vaccination van will be put up for the benefit of the devotees. A medical camp will be set up to provide free services. The organisers shared that it is a privilege for local Muslims as they voluntarily participate in Bonalu arrangements.