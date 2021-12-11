Hyderabad: Promised relief eludes Old City property losers

Charminar: Owners in several parts of the Old City who parted with their property for paving way for development in their areas feel cheated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with the compensation kept in abeyance. The property owners alleged that the Corporation had acquired their properties, but failed to pay them and has been making them run from pillar to post for the same.



For the development in areas like Himmatpura, Dhoodhbowli and Bahadurpura, the GHMC had acquired properties, but released no amount till date, the oustees alleged.

Mohammed Taher Ali, owner of a property at Khaja Nagar in Bahadurpura, said that his property was acquired for the widening of road from Bahadurpura to Aramghar in 2019, but still no compensation was paid. "I have submitted my property papers in Circle-10 two years ago, and the property of some 65 sq yards has also been demolished, but still, I have not received any payment from the GHMC," he added. "Several times, I have visited the GHMC Charminar zonal office and also the head office, but no officer was able to provide details about compensation amount to be paid. Recently, I have given a representation to the department concerned and also to the special Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition of GHMC and requested for the release of compensation cheque," he added.

Similarly, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin, a property owner at Qazipura said that his property consisting of three shops and a residential house was demolished for road-widening works from Himmatpura to Fateh Darwaza. But, the compensation still remained elusive.

He further added when they sought compensation, the officials washed their hands of the issue stating that they were forced to carry out the demolition as they were under pressure from their higher-ups. "It has been two years since this has happened and the officials had not bothered to check on us and provide the compensation as promised. And now, they say they are falling short of funds to pay compensation," he said.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell, said that there were several property owners in Charminar zone who were awaiting compensation. "In the name of development, they are acquiring properties, but keeping the compensation pending for years. Though a representation was given to GHMC in October, nothing has been done till date. Many of them await compensation in lakhs. The government should pay them as early as it can," he said.

When contacted the officials concerned at GHMC, they refused to speak on the issue.