Hyderabad: PUCL files PIL seeking judicial probe

Hyderabad: Jaya Vindhyala, General Secretary, People's Union for Civil Liberties, Telangana, has filed a Public Interest Litigation in High Court seeking judicial enquiry into the crime registered at Addaduguru police station, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The petitioner's contention is that Mariyamma was brutally tortured by Addaduguru police personnel in the name of investigation into the crime and notwithstanding the police brutality, Mariyamma succumbed on June 18, 2021, alleges the petitioner. Uday Kiran, son of late Mariyamma, also admitted into a private hospital for police brutality and is undergoing treatment and has given a statement in the press that his mother died due to alleged police atrocity. The petitioner seeks judicial enquiry into the death of Mariyamma and seeks initiation of action against errant police officials and further pay a compensation of Rs 5 crore. Principal Secretary, Home, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, SHO, Addaduguru police station and Tahsildar cum Executive Magistrate, Addadugur mandal are the respondents in the plea.

The Public Interest Litigation may come up for hearing before the Chief Justice Bench on Thursday (June 24) as Shashi Kiran, counsel for the petitioner made a mention before CJ Bench today, upon which the CJ Kohli assured that the issue will be heard on Thursday.