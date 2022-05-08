Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi meets NSUI leaders in Jail

Hyderabad: AICC leader leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Chanchalguda Central Jail and called on NSUI leaders arrested last week for staging a protest at Osmania University. On the second day of his visit to Telangana, Rahul went to the prison and met 18 leaders of the Congress student wing- NSUI.

"The soul of the Congress party are its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice. I will always stand by them. Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by TRS govt for protesting peacefully," Rahul tweeted before reaching the jail.

Accompanied by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Congress leader interacted with NSUI Telangana State president Balmoori Venkat and others.

He enquired from them about the problems faced by students and youth. The NSUI workers were arrested on May 1 when they stormed into the OU administrative building and tried to barge into the locked vice-chancellor's office.

They allegedly broke glass panes of the door and raised slogans against the vice-chancellor and the government.

They alleged the vice-chancellor was acting at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and not permitted to conduct a student interaction programme by Rahul Gandhi in the university.

They were booked for unlawful assembly, assault, rioting, trespass and preventing public servants from discharging their duties. On a complaint by a woman police constable, the arrested NSUI leaders were also charged with attempting to outrage her modesty.