  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain Alert: GHMC Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Areas

Hyderabad Rain Alert: GHMC Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Areas
x

Hyderabad Rain Alert: GHMC Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Areas

Highlights

GHMC has issued a rain alert for Hyderabad. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, and other areas. Students and residents are advised to stay safe.

The GHMC has given a new rain warning for people in Hyderabad. Areas like Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Serilingampally, and Patancheru may get heavy rain and thunderstorms in the next two hours. Rain could be around 25–40 mm in some places.

Stronger storms may come later tonight. So, everyone is advised to be careful.

Try to stay indoors, avoid flooded or low-lying roads, and don’t travel unless needed. Keep torches, batteries, and basic medicines ready at home.

GHMC teams are active and watching the situation closely.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick