Hyderabad: Ramanuja statue to become world tourist attraction

Hyderabad: The world's tallest statue of Ramanujacharya in sitting position to be unveiled next month on the premises of China Jeeyar Trust at Muchintal will become a great world tourist centre. The statue is being built by the Jeeyar Trust.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and V Srinivas Goud on Sunday visited the trust area and supervised the laying of road and other arrangements for the inaugural function of the statue. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries are slated to attend the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers said that arrangements were going on for the celebration with the coordination and cooperation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "It is a matter of pride that such a statue is coming up in the State. The statue will become a milestone in the State which is becoming a religious hub. KCR is taking great interest in renovation and reconstruction of temples in the State. Yadadri is being turned into a marvellous place," the Ministers said.

They further complimented the Jeeyar Trust for designing the Ramanuja statue in a manner that reflects the Telangana culture and tradition. The Ministers gave instructions to the officials concerned on the provision of roads and other infrastructure needed for the pilgrim centre. China Jeeyar Swamy, 'My Home' proprietor Rameshwar Rao and officials were present.