Live
- BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution: Siddaramaiah
- 'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation
- Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
- Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
- PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
- Another jolt for Congress in MP as two more MLAs join BJP soon after quitting grand old party
- Commonwealth nations celebrate 75-year milestone
- Stokes aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time in Ranchi: Ian Chappell
- Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi
- Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report
Just In
Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam organises literary festival
Highlights
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum organised a literary fest on Sunday as part of the three-day celebration to commemorate International Women’s Day.
Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum organised a literary fest on Sunday as part of the three-day celebration to commemorate International Women’s Day. According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, around 200 poets from across Telangana attended the fest and recited their poems.
Among them, there were around 70–80 poets presenting in languages ranging from Sanskrit to Urdu, while around 150 poets presented in Telugu.
The programme featured participation from three generations of poets who expressed their sentiments poetically under the theme of ‘Women’s Progress’. During the fest, poets spoke openly, emphasising that women are not just half of the sky but also the entire spectrum of colours in the universe.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT