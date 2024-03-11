Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam organises literary festival

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum organised a literary fest on Sunday as part of the three-day celebration to commemorate International Women’s Day. According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, around 200 poets from across Telangana attended the fest and recited their poems.

Among them, there were around 70–80 poets presenting in languages ranging from Sanskrit to Urdu, while around 150 poets presented in Telugu.

The programme featured participation from three generations of poets who expressed their sentiments poetically under the theme of ‘Women’s Progress’. During the fest, poets spoke openly, emphasising that women are not just half of the sky but also the entire spectrum of colours in the universe.