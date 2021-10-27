Hyderabad: Realtor injured in knife attack in Jubilee Hills

A realtor has been attacked by a man here on road no. 78 of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.



According to SI Naveen Reddy, the victim, Ravinder Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills have disputes with Mohan Reddy, a relative of his family. "The two had disputes over Rs 6 lakh commission in selling a land in Begumpet," the police said.



Failing to settle the dispute with Ravinder, Mohan Reddy attacked him with a knife trying to kill him. However, Ravinder who escaped with minor injuries admitted to a hospital in Jubilee Hills. Meanwhile, Mohan Reddy surrendered before the police and handed over the knife he used to attack Ravinder.



A case has been registered by the police.