Hyderabad: Reopening of zoo park: A few say yes, many no

Hyderabad: The citizens of Hyderabad shared mixed views over reopening of Nehru Zoological Park. One of the entertainment zones of the city, the zoo is all set for reopening on Monday, after two months of lockdown. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 from humans to wild animals, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had shut the park for the public on May 2. Though it could be good news for children, people from Hyderabad are not happy with the decision taken by the authorities. Not only people, but also the health experts who opined that it could be risky for public health. Maryam Begum, a lecturer of a private degree college, expressing angst over the decision said, "The health experts across the country are repeatedly warning of third wave, and it is heard that it could impact children. This is definitely not the right time to reopen public places. Government should hold back its decision."

"Is it important to reopen entertainment zone when all educational institutions are closed due to pandemic? With schools and colleges closed, parents will easily give into their children demands. All the safety guidelines will go kaput and no staff can monitor huge crowds," she said. Meanwhile, the authorities have issued strict guidelines restricting children below 10 years and elders above 65 years from visiting the zoo. Further, the authorities also announced penalties for violations.

Yasmeen Sultana, a resident from Bahadurpura said, "The zoo the park is very close to our locality and as the children are at home, they might ask us to take them there. Since corona is not finished yet, the government should not open public places for some more time. Social distancing would go for a toss in public places, especially when children are around."

However, a few people who are in favour of decision, said that the government would not force anybody to visit the park and it would be people's wish to visit the place or not. They said those who think it's risky should not visit the park.