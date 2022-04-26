Hyderabad: Reports on Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra denied

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Monday denied reports that the ongoing 'Praja Sangram Yatra' of president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was suspended. It said the yatra would continue.

In a statement, State party spokesperson Rani Rudrama refuted reports and termed them 'false and far from truth'. She made it clear that the padayatra would continue in as usual and as per schedule. She said the yatra would continue from the Makthal Assembly constituency.

She said Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was involved in the yatra for the last 12 days, had suffered a sun stroke, besides acidity problem. The BJP leader said the doctor who treated Bandi had advised him to take a break from the yaatra. However, he has decided to continue despite the advice, she stated.