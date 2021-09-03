Hyderabad: Residents of Charminar and Bahadurpura raise a stink over contaminated water

Charminar: In many parts of the Charminar and Bahadurpura constituencies, residents have been complaining about receiving contaminated water for the last one month.

They allege that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS &SB), along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), dug up roads to rectify the problem but failed.

The residents have been receiving contaminated water for almost two hours. The officials are yet to address the problem and rectify it.

"After receiving the complaints, officers are visiting the area and to checking the problem. They dug-up roads but could not rectify the problem. For the last one month, they have been receiving polluted water," according to Mohammed Zubair of Moosa Bowli.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell said, "Several representations, offline and online, even on Twitter have stated that water being supplied is equivalent to sewage.

It is pungent in odour and cannot be used for any purpose. Already, there is a rise in cases of vector-borne diseases. Now we are receiving polluted water which may affect health and may attract other water-borne diseases like diarrhoea."

Several representations even on Twitter have been made to HMWSSB, but officials have not taken any initiative to resolve the issue. There are several such areas including Moghalpura, Moosabowli, Hussaini Alam, Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Tadban and surrounding areas which face this problem.

"Recently, at Moosabowli, the resident said they even assigned an officer to resolve the issue. The officer visited and could not rectify the problem. Till date nothing has changed," added Ahmed.

According to residents, HMWSSB supplies water for 3-4 hours on alternate days. And daily they have been receiving contaminated water which problem the officials were unable to rectify. "After no response from officials, residents are purchasing water for both drinking and other purposes," stated Shaik Najeeb of Kalapathar.

A HMWSSB official said the problem of contaminated water is being rectified. "Recently, some water pipelines have been replaced in some areas; the remaining are yet to be changed. As soon as they are replaced the issue will be resolved."