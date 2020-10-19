Hyderabad: Residents of gated community lodge plaint against neighbours

Hyderabad: The Indu Fortune Fields The Annexe Owners Association housing community has filed a complaint with the KPHB police against their neighbours and alleged that the said neighbours, Dasarathi Kammela and Krishna Prasad, were encroaching upon their rights by not allowing construction of solar fencing in their community.

The members of the association alleged that the said persons used their influence to construct an unauthorised gate before their community, which further led to the decrease of height of compound wall, due to which the solar fencing works in their block could not be carried out.

Though they have been given an assurance by the builder in the Agreement of Sale (AOS) that their gated community would be provided with solar fencing, the works were still pending due to high handedness of the neighbours. They further alleged that due to the continuous blockade being exerted by the neighbours, their community was deprived of parking.

The police said they had received a complaint from the association of the gated community and the investigation has begun in this matter. Once the investigation was completed, necessary action would be taken.