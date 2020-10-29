Hyderabad: Restaurants neglecting Covid safety norms

Hyderabad: The State government initiated the unlock process under stringent Covid preventive guidelines to be followed by all citizens and sectors. However, lack of monitoring mechanism and punishments has resulted in complacency taking over the people and some sectors, including the restaurants. Lately, it has been observed restaurants brazenly flouting the Covid-preventive norms in the city. The hotels are seen functioning to their full seating capacity flouting the norms of no crowding, to allow 50 per cent of their capacity and regular sanitisation.

"These days restaurants are not sanitising every table once the customer leaves after finishing their meal. I have recently been to a reputed hotel in Lakdikapool, there i was offered to sit at a table which was not even cleaned and the plates of customers were yet to be picked up, It is dangerous in the times of pandemic, I immediately asked for sanitization of table and i took the seat only after it was sanitized. The hotel sees heavy crowding inside and outside against the Covid norms. Also, there is no proper sanitisation, crowds are seen in groups and gloves are hardly worn the hotel staff " said K Dinesh Kumar, Manager, Nature Spa, Madhapur.

Moreover, not every customer is sanitizing their hands while entering in the restaurant and very few are wearing facemasks "A restaurant should have safe distancing concepts. Personally, I'd still be hesitant to visiting a restaurant, said Ice Al-mannat Mandi in Somajiguda.

Safe dining tips

♥ Prefer outdoor seating than dine-in indoors

♥ People should not talk without wearing a mask

♥ Ensure windows and doors are open for ventilatiom

♥ Better to have gloves and take your meal with well sanitised spoon

♥ Maintain 6 feet distance from table to table

♥ Sanitise maximum number of times and ensure tables are sanitised after customer leaves