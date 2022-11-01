Hyderabad: Revanth urges people to take part in RaGa yatra

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy has appealed to people to participate in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo yatra' which enters Hyderabad on Tuesday. In an open letter to people, he said a huge gathering will take place at Charimnar to welcome Rahul Gandhi. The yatra would start at 3 pm at Charminar and reach Necklace Road by 5 pm. Reddy came down heavily on the BJP-led Union government. He said people in the country had been under detention for the last eight years. "Not only freedom of expression, even freedom of life has become difficult.

Anyone who questions the rulers is branded a traitor. Pointing out their mistakes is also a big crime. The British divide and rule policy has been revived by the BJP. The daily life of people, what they eat and what they speak are also being dictated by the government. The rupee has fallen like never before;22 crore youth have been debilitated without employment or livelihood. Oil prices are sky-rockting. The prices of essentials are reaching the stars. Our country has fallen to the 107th position in the hunger index," he said.

The TPCC leader targeted the ruling TRS, charging that TRS rule had been restricted to the farmhouse. "For eight years TRS has supported BJP's anarchy. The TRS even supported the Centre's farm laws. There is no end to the destruction of democratic institutions. The guarantee of farm loan waiver has not been implemented. The promise of free fertiliser has not been fulfilled. Unemployment allowance remains a distant dream for the unemployed, while the promised government jobs continue as vacancies indefinitely," he stated.

Reddy claimed the Congress had been instrumental in Hyderabad's meteoric rise in IT and biotechnology and added that it is an undeniable fact that the former PM Rajiv Gandhi led India into the age of IT. The Congress contribution in making Hyderabad a global city with the establishment of the international airport and the Outer Ring Road cannot be erased by anyone, he added.