Hyderabad: Revenue officials pull down illegal structures at Oora Cheruvu Lake

Rajendranagar: Keeping on cracking a whip against encroachments over water bodies in Rajendranagar, the Mandal Revenue officials on Thursday clamp down several basements that came up illegally within the FTL of the Oora Cheruvu Lake in Shivrampally area. After squaring off the extent of encroachments over the Lake few days ago, on the instructions of Mandal Revenue officer Rajendranagar S.Chandrasekhar, a team of revenue officials touched down the area along with JCB machine and demolished number of basements that were illegally constructed under full tank level of the water body.

A team of revenue officials, led by Revenue Inspector Vinaylata reached the spot and pulled down four structures. Nearly three basements and a shed were demolished besides opening a drench to free flow of water. S Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue officer, Rajendranagar said, "During the inspections we found several encroachments under the survey no.18, 64 and 68, which falls under FTL area of Oora Cheruvu Lake at Shivrampally.

A team of revenue officials reached the spot and cleared the encroachments from the water body. We are committed to protect government lands and water bodies and we accordingly carry out demolition drives as and when we find incursions."

Last month, the team of revenue officials led by Revenue Inspector Sarika carried out two demolition drives. They pulled down an illegally built shad-a tea and snacks shop. A week later the officials also removed several encroachments near Manasa Hills under Budvel.

Apart from this, demolition drives were also carried out at Lakes such as Suleman Cheruvu, Narsabai Kunta, Palle Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu and Mamilla Kunta in Rajendranagar besides Musi River since the beginning of this year.