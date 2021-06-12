Hyderabad: Review meeting held over desilting of nala works

Adarsh Nagar: Minister for Animal Husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to speed up the desilting of nala works as the monsoon has already hit the State, at a review meeting on progress of desilting works on Friday at GHMC head office along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha.

Srinivas Yadav instructed the ZC, DCs, CE, SEs,EEs to inspect the progress of works regularly by going on field and urged to ensure the works are done efficiently.

Earlier GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar explained the Ministers that so far desilting works in 256 drains at an estimated cost of Rs.44.45 cr with a target length of 221.04 Kms mechanically and 663.11 Kms manually (Total 884.15 Kms). As on 08.06.2021 830.4Kms 94% drains have been de-silted.

Srinivas Yadav also asked the officials to conduct a survey on encroachments around the nalas and lakes, so that they can be evacuated by rehabilitating them in 2BHk housing. Further the Minister asked the officials to prepare a plan and estimates for permanent solution to prevent inundation, instead of repeating the same works and wasting public money.

"Use latest machinery in desilting works and wherever there is possibility minimize deploying manpower, keeping in view of safety of workers," he suggested. Minister informed that it is proposed to conduct a workshop under the guidance of MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on nalas improvement and development. Zonal Commissioners, Chief Engineers, Director EVDM, SEs, EEs and other higher officials attended the meeting.