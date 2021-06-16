Hyderabad: Review meeting on desilting of nalas

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwall Vijayalaxmi held a review meeting on de-silting of nalas and sanitation works in Rajendranagar on Wednesday along with Deputy Mayor, Mothe srilatha, and other officials here at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office.

During the meeting Corporators informed the Mayor that there is no proper outlet to the Oora cheruvu, Sivarampally, Appa Cheruvu, as a large part of the area is encroached, due to which there is a threat of inundation in surrounding colonies and also more breeding of mosquitoes.

The Mayor said that along with Zonal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner she would visit the Constituency to get the actual reality at the ground level.

"Corporators should visit the attendance of sanitation workers from the SFA for a certain period regularly, to settle things," instructs the Mayor.

Moroever, the Mayor asked AMOHs to bring the complaints received from the Corporators on sanitation, mosquitoes menace, to her notice so that she can act accordingly.

Zonal Commissioners, Corporators Shankar, Jayaprakash, Sangeetha, Archana, Rama Rao, Mubeen and Nawaz, AMOH Padma, SE B Narsing Rao, EE Narender Goud, ACP Rani attended the meeting.