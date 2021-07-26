Hyderabad: Rising water flow in Musi keeps dwellers on the edge

Malakpet: After the gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were lifted, the flow of water in the Musi river has increased, alarming families residing nearby Musi at Malakpet.

The authorities mulled over releasing water from reservoirs. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) alerted the district administration of Rangareddy, Hyderabad and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police department.

About 400 families are living in low-lying areas close to Musi in Malakpet such as Kamal Nagar, Shanker Nagar, Moosa Nagar, Rasoolpura. "Due to the recent non-stop rains, and water reaching Full Tank Level, the authorities have released the water from the reservoirs which pass through Musi river.

To avoid last year's situation, around 200 families were shifted to Madarsa,few of them returned as the rains halted,"said Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi, an AIMIM party leader.

Residents are asked to keep their commodities at the safer place on the 1st floor and to carry essentials with them. Now the rains have stopped, but the flow of water in the river is high.As it was alerted due to the release of water from reservoirs, a resident recalled last year's circumstances and said they are spending sleepless nights .

Last year's traumatic experience continues to haunt the affected families," said Shanker Rao, a resident of Padma Nagar.

Similarly, in Asadbaba Nagar and surrounding areas in the backside of Mir Alam Tank in Kishanbagh, about 30 families were evacuated and sheltered at Hyderabad Function hall. As the water was entering the colonies they were evacuated.

Residents alleged that the civic body is taking up several monsoon action plans in the area which were affected by last year's flood. They said that monsoon action works are going on even after the arrival of the monsoon. They fear that even this year they would be affected.

"Several roads in the area were dug up for civic works,turned worse with slits and stagnation of water with consistent rains.

The monsoon action plan should be implemented before the monsoon and the works should be completed before rains, but the civic body is carrying out the works on the ongoing rains. And we the residents are facing difficulties," said Aqeel Ahmed, a resident.