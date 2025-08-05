Hyderabad: Road Collapses in Banjara Hills After Water Tanker Accident – Public Safety Concerns Rise

Hyderabad: A major road cave-in incident occurred on Monday in the upscale Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, raising serious concerns over public infrastructure and safety. The collapse happened when a 10,000-liter water tanker, reportedly arriving from Maheshwari Chambers, was passing through the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the road suddenly gave way under the weight of the heavy vehicle, causing a portion of the drain line beneath to collapse. The front section of the tanker was briefly stuck as the surface caved in, creating panic among nearby residents and commuters. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Local authorities and municipal officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the affected area to prevent further accidents. Traffic was diverted, and repair works were immediately initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Preliminary investigations suggest that the drain line under the road may have weakened over time due to poor maintenance and heavy vehicle movement, leading to the sudden cave-in. GHMC officials have promised a detailed inspection and swift restoration of the damaged section.

Residents in the locality voiced their frustration, stating that repeated complaints about the deteriorating condition of roads and drainage systems in Banjara Hills have gone unaddressed.

"This could have been a disaster. The authorities must take accountability and ensure proper inspections before allowing such heavy vehicles," said a local resident.

This incident adds to a growing list of urban infrastructure failures in Hyderabad, calling for urgent action to review the structural integrity of roads, particularly in high-traffic and residential zones.