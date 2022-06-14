Hyderabad: Rogue sharing auto drivers fleecing citizens

Hyderabad: Sharing auto drivers are now making a killing. With the increase in fare of RTC buses, for short distances people now prefer commuting in share-autos despite the risk involved.

With the increase in both bus fare and passes in RTC the share-auto is practically replacing buses as the preferred choice of transport across many routes. The share-autos are abundantly available across the city at affordable rates. They even ply between Koti and Santoshnagar, and five km journey typically costs between Rs 25 and Rs 30. These auto drivers charge minimum Rs 10, and from point-to-point it is Rs 30.

These autos have already overtaken the few buses in the city in the last few days. With the bus fare increase and low frequency of buses plying in various routes, people have shifted to share-autos.

There are several standard routes where there is a low frequency, instead of waiting for long commuters are shifting to share-autos. The routes include Santoshnagar, Afzalgunj, Koti, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Uppal, L B Nagar, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Charminar, Falaknuma.

Ishita, a regular commuter of RTC buses, said the increased fares for the last two months have been affecting the users, specially daily commuters from poor financial backgrounds. The corporation has added various levies and charging a minimum of Rs 5 as diesel cess. "Instead of spending extra money and waiting for buses, the low-rate share autos are convenient," she added.

"There are times when a bus does not come on time or when I am late to catch a bus. I waited long to catch a bus instead to rely on other transport thinking it could cost more. But with increased bus fare, the other transport costs less." felt B Adarsh, an engineering student.

Social activist Asif Hussain Sohail said, "RTC was the only mode of travel for many people, including students. But irregular hike in fare is making a hole in the pockets of its commuters."

However, an observer said the share-autos are mostly driven by under-aged. they over-speed, indulge in rash-driving and carry extra passengers. With few buses on various routes being overtaken by autos, they are driving with extra passengers. "In auto with 4-in-all, including the driver, at least five passengers are commuting in an auto which is extremely dangerous. They are over-speeding, rough and; in an extremely dangerous way, they are creating havoc amongst motorists and pedestrians. This has to be stopped and only three passengers should be allowed in an auto," felt Manoj.