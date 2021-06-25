Hyderabad: Rs 1 crore worth iPhones seized at RGI airport

The customs officials seized Rs 1 crore worth iPhones from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday night. The passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from Sharjah left their baggage at the luggage belt.



The airport officials who noticed the bag suspicious found Rs 1,00,65,000 worth 80 iPhones in the bag. The officials arrested the two passengers along with another person who tried to smuggle the iPhones. The iPhones which were seized are said to have been brought for commercial purposes without paying customs duty.