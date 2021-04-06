Hyderabad: RTC employees laud Jagjivan's services

RTC X Roads: Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram's 114th birth anniversary was celebrated at RTC headquarters 'Bus Bhavan' here on Monday. Sunil Sharma, MD, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), took part in the celebrations and garlanded the portrait of Dr Jagjivan Ram and paid rich tributes.

He appreciated the key role played by Dr Jagjivan Ram for the development of weaker sections and also said he became a great politician at a very young age. He worked in various capacities in the Union Cabinet and also served as Deputy Prime Minister.

Sharma urged the staff to follow Dr Jagjivan Ram's ideals and strive for the development of TSRTC. Every employee should also contribute his/her mite to the society, he added.

ED (Revenue & IT) A Purushotham, ED (E) C Vinod Kumar, ED (O&A) E Yadagiri, Financial Advisor Ramesh and other senior officials and a large number of staff paid tributes to the great leader, by following the COVID-19 precautionary measures.