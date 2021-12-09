Hyderabad: RTC's travel gift to two babies born on buses

Hyderabad: Two girls born on the moving buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) got free lifetime passes as a gift from the Corporation. This decision was taken by the TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, on Wednesday.

While the first girl was born on November 30, near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot, another woman gave birth to a baby girl on board on the afternoon of December 7, near Siddipet. The bus belongs to the Asifabad depot. These two women unexpectedly went into labour on board to their respective destinations and the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped the women deliver the babies. Later, the TSRTC crew coordinated with officials of the Health department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals for further treatment. They are said to be doing well.

Appreciating the quick response and support of the TSRTC crew and passengers, the Managing Director said he was pleased to offer the new-borns' free lifetime passes for their travel in TSRTC buses. "It is a pride moment to bring two lives on board the RTC buses," he said.