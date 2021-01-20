Hyderabad: Safe transportation of students draws focus

Hyderabad: Ahead of reopening of schools and colleges, transportation services including TSRTC and HMRL have begun taking extra precaution and measures to keep the pupils off Covid infection.



After a gap of almost 10 months, students of higher classes and colleges are readying to enter the portals of learning, beginning February. There is an air of apprehensiveness not only on the part of students and parents, but the whole society as well, in view of the sensitive issue of keeping them apart from crowds and getting infected by the Coronavirus.

As per officials of Metro and TSRTC, the frequency of bus and metro rails would be increased if there is demand after school and college reopen. "Already all precautions are being taken like sanitising trains and we are also strictly following the Covid guidelines to prevent spreading of the virus.

Wearing of face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. Advice to regular customers to switch to smart card or mobile QR to avoid crowding. Also as schools and college are about to reopen, and as many college-going students opt for Metro services, based on demand and frequency, we will increase services during rush hours," said NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL. "At present 50% of TSRTC buses are plying in the city, meeting the daily demand. Once schools and colleges begin, depending on the demand bus services would be increased. After each ride, the buses are being sanitised and sanitiser bottles will be given to passengers in the coming days," said V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director, TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone.

"As a college student, I often travel in public transport like buses and metro. To avoid risk factor, precautionary measures like proper sanitation should be taken for each ride of bus and Metro.

Health monitoring should be done while allowing entry into bus stands or Metro stations," opined P Sanju Vardhan, an engineering student at Methodist College of Engineering and Technology.

"As Covid threat still looms large and public transport would be the main means of transport for students, adequate precautions like santisation, social distancing and mask-wearing should be maintained," said Baglekar Akash Kumar, a 5th year LLB student, Osmania University.

"Though all precaution are being taken I still am afraid of sending my son in public transport," said Ramesh Reddy,

parent of a Class 10 boy.