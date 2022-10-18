Hyderabad: Share autos throw passengers' safety to winds

Hyderabad: The jam-packed roads at all major intersections imperil pedestrians and motorists alike and adding fuel to these fiery roads are share auto rickshaws filled with passengers much above the vehicle capacity. With drivers trying to make their ends meet and passengers clinging to their dear life, this overlooked method of transportation is just an invitation to accidents.



One of the major junctions where share autos usually ply is between Suchitra and Alwal, Bowenpally and Medchal and vice versa. Dwellers choose share autos due to its higher frequency and lower fares, as compared to RTC buses.

An average three-seater share auto is modified with a long ledge under the driver's seat to accommodate two or more passengers. In bigger three-seater autos, a ledge is placed at the driver's seat to fit in two passengers along with smaller ledge opposite to the passenger's seat to make room for three passengers and finally the rear storage compartment is opened to fit in three more passengers. Meaning a share auto transports three times its maximum capacity. Adding to this, it is sometimes difficult for the driver to move the steering and take proper turns as two or three passengers are seated beside the driver. These autos are also prone to topple and roll over at high speeds and turns, putting theirs and the passengers' life at stake.

From office goers to daily wage laborers everyone uses this service as they do not prefer to wait for the buses to arrive. "We are stuffed in like cattle but I prefer share autos over RTC buses because it is much more convenient as the driver stops wherever I want," said Venkateshwarulu, a construction worker.

Prajeet Reddy, an engineering student opined that he prefers to travel in autos over RTC buses because they are almost always jam packed with passengers, leaving him with no choice but to hang on the footboard. "City ordinary buses at Suchitra are always late during the peak hours and since Metro express buses are slightly expensive, share autos are preferable", he added.Few motorists also opined a different view. Radhika Reddy, a schoolteacher said that these auto drivers do not slow down at intersections and dangerously shift lanes to overtake. They always stop right in front of the Suchitra bus stop leading to a traffic jam on an already busy road behind and the lane extension activity around makes the situation worse."

A traffic police official, when asked, said that curbing the share auto menace is a difficult task as it requires a lot of effort, awareness and manpower but when found violating the laws they issue challan and deboard excess passengers.